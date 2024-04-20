Committee constituted for providing legal guidance to women, transgender in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Da Hawa Lur (Daughter of Eve), a non-governmental organization, has constituted a committee for providing legal aid and guidance to needy women and transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at local hotel with Shakeel Ahmad, Head of Social Work Department in the chair, says a press release issued here on Saturday.

The committee members are Shakeel Ahmad, Ayesha Khurshid Advocate, Mehwish Advocate, Journalist Abu Bakkar, Trans Focal Person, Arzoo, Journalist Riffat Anjum, Umar Khan Advocate and Mehwish Kakakhel Advocate.

The main objective of the committee will be ensuring protection of rights of women and transgender and provision of legal suggestion for attaining justice.

The committee will also work over removal of hurdles in dispensation of justice to the affected persons, identification of legal lacunas and sharing of suggestions for proper progress of cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Da Hawa Lur, Khurshid Bano highlighted importance of legal aid committee in the wake of hurdles being faced in legislation and policy implementation.

The committee will play an effective role in fulfilling the gap being felt in provision of justice to women folk and transgender, she added.