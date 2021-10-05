UrduPoint.com

Committee Decides Establishment Of Mineral Tribunal

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister, Dr Amjad Ali on Tuesday decided to establish a three-member Minerals Tribunal for attracting investment in KP mineral sector

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting attended by Special Assistant for KP Chief Minister on Higher education, Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant for KP CM on Minerals, Arif Ahmedzai, and Secretary KP Minerals Department, Syed Nazar Hussain Shah attended the meeting.

Arif Ahmedzai briefed the participants about mineral resources of the province and stressed to conduct surveys, lease, digging and other formalities to explore precious and semi-precious stones in 250 different kinds of minerals and stones.

Kamran Bangash said that promotion of minerals, tourism, and industries were among top priorities of the provincial government.

He said likewise the other parts of the province, the merged districts have rich natural resources and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken appropriate steps for its exploration.

Dr. Amjad Ali directed secretary minerals for regulating the minerals tribunal as per laws and appreciated the tireless efforts of Arif Ahmedzai, and Secretary Minerals and their team for release of Rs2 billion under the head of scholarships for children of mine workers.

The participants of the meeting also lauded the services of the KP minerals department for generating 130% increase in annual revenue as compared to previous year and resolving more than 500 minerals' conflicts.

