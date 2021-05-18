UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Computerized Challans Issued To Property Tax Defaulters: Chawla

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 07:02 PM

Computerized challans issued to property tax defaulters: Chawla

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to expedite the collection of property tax and said that computerized challans had been issued to property tax defaulters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to expedite the collection of property tax and said that computerized challans had been issued to property tax defaulters. In case of non-receipt of challan, contact the concerned office of Sindh Excise Department.

He while sharing details of collection of motor vehicle and property tax from July 2020 to April 2021 by Sindh Excise Department, has said that in terms of motor vehicle tax, Rs. 7007.541 million from Karachi, Rs. 436.618 million from Hyderabad and Rs. 207.261 million tax was collected from Sukkur.

He further said that Rs 82.

569 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs 99.379 million from Larkana and Rs 53.249 million from Mirpurkhas.

Chawla said that property tax of Rs 1418.050 million was collected from Karachi, Rs 69.415 million from Hyderabad and Rs 32.633 million from Sukkur while from Shaheed Benazirabad Rs. 8.975 million, Rs. 20.434 million from Larkana and Rs. 9.953 million from Mirpurkhas.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that keeping in view the situation of Corona virus, SOPs are being implemented in the offices of Sindh Excise Department and tax defaulters should also come to the offices following the SOPs.

He said that he was sure to achieve tax targets before the end of this financial year.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Vehicle Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana April July 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

PM, Khustro Bakhtiar, Razak Dawood discuss proposa ..

4 minutes ago

Auction of Nawaz' property challenged in Islamabad ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

4 minutes ago

Lawyer Asks Paris Court to Check Russian National ..

4 minutes ago

New Media Academy launches second Faris Al Muhtawa ..

21 minutes ago

Five injure in a cottage house fire in Khairpur

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.