Computerized challans issued to property tax defaulters: Chawla

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to expedite the collection of property tax and said that computerized challans had been issued to property tax defaulters. In case of non-receipt of challan, contact the concerned office of Sindh Excise Department.

He while sharing details of collection of motor vehicle and property tax from July 2020 to April 2021 by Sindh Excise Department, has said that in terms of motor vehicle tax, Rs. 7007.541 million from Karachi, Rs. 436.618 million from Hyderabad and Rs. 207.261 million tax was collected from Sukkur.

He further said that Rs 82.

569 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs 99.379 million from Larkana and Rs 53.249 million from Mirpurkhas.

Chawla said that property tax of Rs 1418.050 million was collected from Karachi, Rs 69.415 million from Hyderabad and Rs 32.633 million from Sukkur while from Shaheed Benazirabad Rs. 8.975 million, Rs. 20.434 million from Larkana and Rs. 9.953 million from Mirpurkhas.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that keeping in view the situation of Corona virus, SOPs are being implemented in the offices of Sindh Excise Department and tax defaulters should also come to the offices following the SOPs.

He said that he was sure to achieve tax targets before the end of this financial year.