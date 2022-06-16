(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dr. Tabbasum Afzal Rector COMSATS University called upon Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch in his office on Thursday

Federal Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Memon was also present in the meeting, said a press release.

The minister said the Focus of the University should be on research activities and establishing linkage and collaboration with international universities of promising repute.

He stressed the need for more campuses in all the provinces of the country to establish a federal footprint in the education landscape of all the provinces. This would help in providing equal learning opportunities to all segments of society and help the students in case of inter provincial mobility, he added.

He further, emphasized the need of improving the standard of education and taking substantial steps to promote higher education and bring it up to the international status.

The Rector briefed about the role of COMSATS in the promotion of education.

Our focus is to meet the challenges of the rapidly changing technological environment as well as societal needs through the best affordable academic programs as per leading global standards, within Pakistan and for this purpose, we have signed 13 MoUs with universities in Turkey, he added.

He highlighted the different challenges and the dire need for funds for the establishment of the Balochistan Campus of the University as the land was already purchased for the purpose. While the issue of the Kot Addu campus was still pending due to a lack of funds, he stated.

The minister assured of his full support at all levels for the ongoing projects.

Agha Hassan Baloch appreciated the efforts of the university's management and expressed hope that the university will further improve the quality of education and also ensure good governance in the university.

The Rector thanked the Minister and Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology for their active support and interest in all the ongoing programs of the university.