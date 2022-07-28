COMSTECH awards two Irani Scientists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :A ceremony to honour two Iranian scientists, Prof. Ali A Mosavi-Movahadi and Dr Esmael Ghavanloo who won the COMSTECH awards 2021 in the fields of Chemistry and Best Scientific Book respectively, was held in Tehran.

The awards investiture ceremony was organized by COMSTECH in collaboration with Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) Science and Technology Foundation (MSTF) to honor the award winners of COMSTECH Award 2021 from Islamic Republic of Iran.

The ceremony was held at the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology (MSRT), Tehran, said a news release issued here.

The Acting Minister for International Cooperation, Dr. Vahid Haddadi Asl, the Vice Minister for Research, Prof.

Dr. Peyman Salehi, and the Deputy Minister for Technology and Innovation, Prof. A. Kheroddin, of MSRT attended the ceremony.

The CEO of MSTF, Mehdi Saffarinia, and the heads of three COMSTECH Networks hosted by Islamic Republic of Iran attended the ceremony.

The representative of the Ambassador of Pakistan in Iran, Ambreen Gul Shahid, Press and Cultural Attache joined the event.

The COMSTECH award comprises a shield of honor, certificate of award and cash prize.

A two-member delegation of COMSTECH comprising upon Senior Director HR and Administration, Syed Aftab Hussain Zaidi and the Executive Secretary, Mohammad Ameen Kalroo, participated in the ceremony.