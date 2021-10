COMSTECH constitutes committee to hold Iqbal Forum in Kazakhstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Chodhary on Tuesday constituted a technical committee to hold International Iqbal forum in 2022, in Kazakhstan on the occasion of 30-year anniversary of Pak-Kazakh relations.

COMSTECH would organize this forum in collaboration with Turkic Academy, Astana, and the government of Kazakhstan to celebrate the work and contribution of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal: the world renowned Muslim philosopher of 20th century.

The technical committee consists upon: Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad; Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz, Vice-Chancellor, Government Sadiq Women University, Bahawalpur; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Shahid, Chairperson, Department of Persian, Government College University, Lahore; Prof. Dr. Baseera Ambreen, Director, Allama Iqbal Academy, Lahore; Prof.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Fareed, Director, Center for Iqbal Studies, University of the Punjab, Lahore; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafiq-ul-Islam, Head of the Department Iqbal Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur; and Mr. Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator, Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences, IUCPSS, whereas Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of the Punjab, Lahore, is the convener of the committee.

COMSTECH organized Al-Farabi Forum in 2020 in Islamabad in collaboration with Turkic academy and the government of Kazakhstan.

The Turkic Academy and COMSTECH signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the sidelines of this Forum. Both organizations agreed to hold forums on famous Muslim scholars to pay homage and celebrate their contribution to the world.