ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Ministerial Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) COMSTECH and Huawei Technologies Pakistan have forged a strategic partnership to bolster national cybersecurity and advance capabilities in areas crucial to the OIC member states including cybersecurity, AI, and 5G.

In an effort to address the escalating importance of cybersecurity in the digital era, the collaboration between COMSTECH and Huawei aims to elevate the cybersecurity proficiency of OIC member states.

This includes a focus on security management, incident response, vulnerability management, and staying abreast of emerging security technologies.

Huawei, a global leader in digital transformation, networking, and communication technologies, is well-positioned to contribute to the development of the digital economy.

The collaboration will see joint efforts to expand the frontiers of science and technology, transcend engineering bottlenecks, and bring responsible and secure ICT technology to all industries.

Sharing his views on the occasion, Ethan Sun, CEO of Huawei Pakistan said, “The MoU lays the foundations for OIC member states to access opportunities to promote cybersecurity awareness through knowledge sharing and training courses. Huawei is ideally positioned to share experiences, global best practices, and methodologies that have proven successful.”

As part of the agreement, Huawei will support COMSTECH in hosting cybersecurity training based on Huawei's practices and experience sharing.

This initiative aims to systematically promote cybersecurity awareness and capacity building for selected OIC governmental employees and officers.

The collaboration also extends to participation in influential regional cybersecurity events and activities, including GISEC and GITEX. Huawei's Global Cybersecurity Transparent Centre will serve as a platform for engagement, communication, and joint innovation with all stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary highlighted, “This collaboration is an opportunity to showcase OIC's advancements in cybersecurity. OIC's support can extend Huawei's reach to universities across member countries, fostering technological advancements.”

As the ink dries on the signed MoU, the partnership between Huawei and COMSTECH signifies a significant leap toward a future defined by robust cybersecurity, cutting-edge AI applications, and the seamless integration of 5G technologies.

This collaboration underscores the power of partnerships in shaping the trajectory of technological progress, ensuring a brighter, digitally empowered future for all.

The cooperation will also include initiatives to enhance ICT talent, providing young people in OIC member countries with new ICT technology training to prepare for the future.