Concert By Italian Pianist Held At ACP

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 05:00 PM

Concert by Italian pianist held at ACP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Third concert in Karachi of very talented Italian pianist Alessandro Commellato was held at Arts Council of Pakistan (Karachi) in collaboration with Consulate General of Italy here.

The piano concert was in three parts. First part was dedicated to piano sonata No.14 which is known as moon light. Second part was dedicated to the eroica variation; composed in 1802. Third part of the concert was dedicated to the most challenging sonata No.20. The music was beautifully composed with the most popular compositions, said press release from ACP on Sunday.

Italian Consul Anna Ruffino said, "I am very happy and proud for all those who participated in this evening.

" She said her colleague used to work with Alessandro on some musical projects than he introduced her to him (Alessandro). Later, Ruffino said, she and her friend decided to invite Alessandro to Karachi for some classical music show.

"Tonight you people will find out the connection between Italy and piano,"she remarked.

President ACP-Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed shah said he was very glad to have Alessandro here. The people would witness one of the fine piano concert today.

Consul Generals of Italy, United States, France and Germany were also present, a large number of music lovers.

