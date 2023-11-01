Concerted efforts being made for fair distributions of ads among newspapers : PIO

Open Menu

Published November 01, 2023

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan on Wednesday said concerted efforts were being made to ensure fair distribution of advertisements among the newspapers

The PIO, in a meeting with the delegation of Capital Union of Journalists (CUJ), said action would be taken against the fake newspapers.

The PIO, in a meeting with the delegation of Capital Union of Journalists (CUJ), said action would be taken against the fake newspapers.

The CUJ delegation led by Syed Mujtaba Rizwan congratulated Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan on assuming the charge of the PIO and appreciated his efforts to resolve the problems faced by newspapers and journalists.

The delegation informed the PIO about the non-professional individuals who had joined as the publishers leading to some

issues in the newspaper sector.

Likewise, they highlighted the issue of dummy newspapers, and asked for measures to encourage small newspapers over their performance.

On the occasion, PIO Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan assured the delegation that the problems faced by journalists would be solved on priority.

Ghulam Farid Anjum, Zaki Dogar, Rao Ahsan, Sardar Fayyaz Anjum, Muhammad Maqsood, Haji Dawood and Naeem Rouhani and others were also included in the delegation.

