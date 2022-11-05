UrduPoint.com

Construction Of Boundary Wall In Alpuri Graveyard Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Mayor Tehsil Alpuri Waqar Ahmed Khan here on Saturday inaugurated the construction of a boundary wall in an old graveyard situated in Kokar Baba area

Speaking on the occasion, Waqar said that a total of Rs1.9 million funds have been allocated under which 27 Kanal land would be covered. He said after the completion of the wall around the graveyard, a funeral mosque would be constructed to facilitate the area people in holding funeral prayers of their beloved.

He said people of different tribes including Darab, Tapala, Lal Khany, Machaar and Faizabad were jointly using the graveyard to bury their loved ones.

He said that the concrete water channels would be constructed alongside the wall to protect the graveyard from rainwater.

Meanwhile, the area people lauded the efforts of the tehsil mayor for fulfilling their long-lasting demand which would help in protecting the graveyard.

Provincial Minister for labour Shaukat Yousafzai was also present on the occasion.

