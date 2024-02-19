Open Menu

Construction Work On Judo Academy, Resource Center Underway At SAU Tandojam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 09:43 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Under the supervision of the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and the Prime Minister's Talent Hunt Youth Program, construction work on the Judo academy and Resource Center is underway at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.

The foundation stone was laid jointly by HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, and Director Sports HEC Engineer Javaid Ali Memon.

On this occasion, HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed stated that Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, focuses on promoting both academic and research activities along with healthy sporting activities.

“The establishment of the Judo Academy and Resource Center will not only facilitate the youth of the region but also students from all universities, providing them with sports facilities to enhance physical and theoretical knowledge related to sports.” He added.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri mentioned that the Directorate of Sports of Sindh Agriculture University is highly active in promoting sports, playing a vital role in the promotion of sports in Sindh.

Registrar Ghulam Mohyuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Anil Kumar, Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada, and other officials were also present at the occasion.

