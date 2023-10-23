Open Menu

Consul General Of Iran Hassan Nourian Is Taking Practical Steps To Promote Bilateral Trade, Culture And Public Diplomacy.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

We welcome the end of the useless and pointless sanctions imposed on Iran.The UN ruling reflects freedom of expression and internal autonomy.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Sep , 2023) Secretary of Information of Muslim League Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan, while talking about Pakistan-Iran relations, said that good relations with neighboring countries are the most important need of the hour.

The most important component for effective diplomacy and diplomatic missions is competence.

He said that the Consulate General of Iran Karachi, especially the Consul General Hassan Nourian, has played a role in strengthening the diplomatic relations since he joined Karachi. Talking about Pakistan-Iran trade, he said that the trade of goods through Pakistan-Iran barter system will play an important role for prosperity in the region.

