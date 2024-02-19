Consultative Meeting For Core Carbon Grouped Solar Power Project On Feb 20
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 08:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) To discuss potential environmental, social, and economic impacts of "Core Carbon Grouped Solar Power Project”, a local stakeholder consultation meeting will be organized on February 20, 2024 by the Core Carbon Canada.
The consultation meeting, being held in collaboration with Feroze Power Pvt. Limited, is aimed at engaging stakeholders and establishing an ongoing mechanism for feedback as a part of the Voluntary Carbon Standard procedures for the project, said a statement issued here on Monday.
The prevailing energy landscape within Pakistan's National Grid underscores the urgent need for sustainable solutions as Pakistan faces significant environmental challenges while over 65% of the country's electricity generated from carbon-intensive fossil fuels, it stated.
To address the issue the Core Carbon Grouped Solar Power Project proposed to promote installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems on rooftops across the country that is a decentralized and sustainable energy solution, leveraging Pakistan's abundant sunlight to generate clean electricity, it said adding that by reducing reliance on carbon-intensive sources like coal and oil, these systems can mitigate Pakistan's carbon footprint and contribute to global efforts to combat climate change.
Moreover, rooftop solar PV can improve access to reliable and affordable electricity, particularly in rural areas, driving socio-economic development and enhancing living standards.
Core Carbon Canada Inc. is working on sustainable development through innovative carbon reduction projects and with a focus on renewable energy and environmental stewardship it seeks to leverage market-based mechanisms to promote low-carbon solutions and combat climate change.
Core Carbon Canada Inc. has designed a program to incentivize PV installation and facilitate the claiming of carbon credits and through the Voluntary Carbon Standard Grouped Project, it aimed at monetizing Voluntary Emission Reductions (VERs) by aligning them with the electricity generated by the Solar Power Project.
This initiative will not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also promote renewable energy adoption and sustainable development.
