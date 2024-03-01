Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain emergency situation

Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi has asked the members of Coordination Committee of his party, members of provincial assembly, officials and workers to stay among the people in their respective areas to help them in any kind of emergency after the rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi has asked the members of Coordination Committee of his party, members of provincial assembly, officials and workers to stay among the people in their respective areas to help them in any kind of emergency after the rains.

He instructed that especially the members of the Sindh Assembly along with the officials and workers should play their active role in draining the rain water from the roads, to ensure smooth flow of traffic, shifting of rain-affected people to a safer place and other activities and be present among the people, said a spokesperson on Friday.

He also appealed to the people that do not go out of the house unnecessarily, especially keep children away from electric poles.