Convener MQM-P Calls For Helping People In Rain Emergency Situation
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 08:43 PM
Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi has asked the members of Coordination Committee of his party, members of provincial assembly, officials and workers to stay among the people in their respective areas to help them in any kind of emergency after the rains
He instructed that especially the members of the Sindh Assembly along with the officials and workers should play their active role in draining the rain water from the roads, to ensure smooth flow of traffic, shifting of rain-affected people to a safer place and other activities and be present among the people, said a spokesperson on Friday.
He also appealed to the people that do not go out of the house unnecessarily, especially keep children away from electric poles.
