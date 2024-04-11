Convener MQM-P expresses grief over loss of precious lives in Shah Noorani road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident of Shah Noorani.

In his condolence message on Thursday, Dr. Siddiqui expressed condolence and sympathy to the families of the victims of tragic accident.

He also expressed his sympathy to the injured in the accident.

He prayed to Allah for granting patience to the bereaved families and speedy recovery to the injured.

He said that all possible measures for the treatment of the injured should be taken immediately.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui instructed the Opposition Leader of MQM-P Ali Khursheedi and other members of the assembly to reach the hospital immediately to look into all possible treatment and assistance to the injured.