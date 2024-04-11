Open Menu

Convener MQM-P Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Shah Noorani Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Convener MQM-P expresses grief over loss of precious lives in Shah Noorani road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident of Shah Noorani.

In his condolence message on Thursday, Dr. Siddiqui expressed condolence and sympathy to the families of the victims of tragic accident.

He also expressed his sympathy to the injured in the accident.

He prayed to Allah for granting patience to the bereaved families and speedy recovery to the injured.

He said that all possible measures for the treatment of the injured should be taken immediately.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui instructed the Opposition Leader of MQM-P Ali Khursheedi and other members of the assembly to reach the hospital immediately to look into all possible treatment and assistance to the injured.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Accident Injured MQM Khalid Maqbool All Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

7 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

21 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan