Cop Martyred In Attack On Polio Team In NW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Cop martyred in attack on polio team in NW

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A police constable embraced martyrdom while another was injured in an attack on a polio team in Spinwam area in North Waziristan district on Wednesday.

According to police, the polio workers were engaged in administering polio drops when unknown militant opened fire at the police official deployed on security duty.

As a result of the firing, one police constable embraced martyrdom on the spot while another was shifted to district hospital in an injured condition, the police said adding that polio workers remained unhurt in the attack.

The teams of district police and security forces reached on the spot and started search operation in the area.

