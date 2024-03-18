Corneal Donations Can Save Thousands Of Blindness; Al-Shifa
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM
President of the Al-Shifa Trust, Maj. Gen (Ret) Rehmat Khan on Monday said that Corneal contributions had the potential to give a fresh lease on life to thousands of people
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) President of the Al-Shifa Trust, Maj. Gen (Ret) Rehmat Khan on Monday said that Corneal contributions had the potential to give a fresh lease on life to thousands of people.
Talking to the media, he informed that as many as nine thousand people were on the trust's waiting list for corneal transplants while the trust receives 800 corneal donations annually.
Rehmat Khan added that there was a significant disparity between supply and demand of cornea across the world including Pakistan with corneal blindness accounting for up to 15 percent of all cases of blindness.
He urged the masses to donate corneas, pointing out that in the previous thirty years, only two people had donated corneas, and people were reluctant to do so for various reasons.
He informed that Americans provide corneal donations for Pakistani patients because residents were reluctant to volunteer for this charitable endeavor.
Rehmat said that, in August 2018, the first-ever eye bank was formed at the trust's Rawalpindi premises with the assistance of the American organization Ever sight, where individuals can submit their wills to donate corneas.
He continued by saying that as the corneal donations in the country were so few and 53 percent of eye patients lack access to donate corneas; Corneas have to be imported from the USA and Sri Lanka.
“A cornea is one of the simplest tissues to transplant because the donor and recipient do not need to match, ”he said and added that “it is a bloodless tissue that absorbs oxygen straight from the atmosphere.”
He further said that corneas from the elderly can be removed and transplanted into the eyes of much younger people.
Rehmat Khan said that the Al-Shifa Trust had begun corneal transplants at its Sukkar hospital in addition to its Rawalpindi facility.
In Sukkur Hospital, 50 corneal transplants had been completed successfully to date free of cost.
He informed that eighty percent of surgeries performed at the Al-Shifa eye hospitals in Rawalpindi, Sukkar, Kohat, Muzaffarabad, and Chakwal were free of charge while the trust had carried out around over one million different eye surgeries so far.
Recent Stories
KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio-safety, risk management in soc ..
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested
FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties
Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard': EU's Borrell
PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
3-day Olympiad 2024 ends at NUST
SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent
Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton
COMSTECH announces winners of 2023 Awards to recognize excellence in Science and ..
Asian stocks rise after strong China production data
President for further boosting bilateral ties with UAE in diverse fields
Balbirnie fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Council (EU) condemns Indian ban on political parties in IIOJK19 minutes ago
-
CDA to construct 374 km long cycling track in Islamabad19 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison29 minutes ago
-
DPO passes away39 minutes ago
-
KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio-safety, risk management in society9 minutes ago
-
Mishap on Hakla-DI Khan Motorway39 minutes ago
-
Fed Ombudsman addresses complaint of WAPDA retired employee39 minutes ago
-
DC visits Model Bazaar to inspect quality, prices of food items49 minutes ago
-
Police arrest individual carrying weapons in Pirmahal49 minutes ago
-
DC issues directives for anti-dengue operation49 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers sent to jail for profiteering in Kohat49 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin orders action to reduce chicken meat prices58 minutes ago