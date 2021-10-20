Corona claims five lives in KP

Corona claimed five more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 94 new cases were reported from various areas of the province during last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Corona claimed five more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 94 new cases were reported from various areas of the province during last 24 hours.

According to KP Health Authorities here Wednesday, 100 patients recovered during last 24 hours while number of recoveries so far was 168511.

The number of tests conducted in last 24 hours was 10452 and the total of tests conducted till date were 3181683.