Coronavirus claims 2 more deaths, 445 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Another 445 people fell victims to coronavirus in Punjab while 2 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) said on Wednesday the total number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 449,025 and death toll 13,080 while recoveries were recorded as 429,739.

The P&SHD confirmed that 353 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 3 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Chiniot, 5 in Faisalabad, 1 in Gujranwala, 5 in Multan, 13 in Nankana Sahib, 58 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Sahiwal, 1 in Sargodha, 2 in Sheikhupura and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,139,182 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urgedthe citizens.