UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Claims 2 More Deaths, 445 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Coronavirus claims 2 more deaths, 445 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Another 445 people fell victims to coronavirus in Punjab while 2 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) said on Wednesday the total number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 449,025 and death toll 13,080 while recoveries were recorded as 429,739.

The P&SHD confirmed that 353 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 3 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Chiniot, 5 in Faisalabad, 1 in Gujranwala, 5 in Multan, 13 in Nankana Sahib, 58 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Sahiwal, 1 in Sargodha, 2 in Sheikhupura and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,139,182 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urgedthe citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Sahiwal Chiniot Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Nankana Sahib From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smuggler ..

Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smugglers

7 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

7 minutes ago
 Six killed in car bombing in Somali capital: secur ..

Six killed in car bombing in Somali capital: security official, witnesses

7 minutes ago
 French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killin ..

French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killing of British family

7 minutes ago
 Eight injured in cylinder blast

Eight injured in cylinder blast

7 minutes ago
 China sees growing number of invention patents

China sees growing number of invention patents

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.