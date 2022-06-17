UrduPoint.com

Cost Of Govt's Hajj Package Still Lowest Compared To Other Countries: DG Hajj

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Cost of govt's Hajj package still lowest compared to other countries: DG Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :This year's cost of government Hajj 2022 scheme is still lowest among other countries and three star accommodation with comfortable rooms have also been provided to intending pilgrims in both holy cities under government hajj scheme, Director General Abrar Ahmed Mirza in Saudi Arabia said on Friday.

Three times quality meal is being provided to Hajj pilgrims, and buildings are fully air-conditioned with state-of-the-art elevators, DG said while speaking to a private news channel.

He said special office of facilitation, complaint cells, toll free numbers and coordination had also been set up at the Pakistan House in Medina to facilitate the pilgrims.

Replying to a question, he said that the overall market situation are favorable for hajj pilgrims and the standards of services were being ensured to facilitate Pakistani hujjaj in Makkah and Medina.

DG said that he had deputed their dedicated staffers at the airports of Makkah and Medina for the assistance of pilgrims, while hospitals and dispensaries had also been set up in both the cities and Jeddah under the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission.

He further said that the staff of each wing has been assigned to perform duties in shifts to provide 24-hour facilities to the pilgrims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Jeddah Medina Makkah Saudi Arabia Market Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

“An Import Ban on Luxury Smartphones Will Boost ..

“An Import Ban on Luxury Smartphones Will Boost the Local Assembly of Smartpho ..

3 minutes ago
 Daniyal Aziz who injured in road accident shifted ..

Daniyal Aziz who injured in road accident shifted to Services Hospital

38 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir joins English county team Gloucester ..

Mohammad Amir joins English county team Gloucestershire

40 minutes ago
 US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP official ..

US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP officials

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.