ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :This year's cost of government Hajj 2022 scheme is still lowest among other countries and three star accommodation with comfortable rooms have also been provided to intending pilgrims in both holy cities under government hajj scheme, Director General Abrar Ahmed Mirza in Saudi Arabia said on Friday.

Three times quality meal is being provided to Hajj pilgrims, and buildings are fully air-conditioned with state-of-the-art elevators, DG said while speaking to a private news channel.

He said special office of facilitation, complaint cells, toll free numbers and coordination had also been set up at the Pakistan House in Medina to facilitate the pilgrims.

Replying to a question, he said that the overall market situation are favorable for hajj pilgrims and the standards of services were being ensured to facilitate Pakistani hujjaj in Makkah and Medina.

DG said that he had deputed their dedicated staffers at the airports of Makkah and Medina for the assistance of pilgrims, while hospitals and dispensaries had also been set up in both the cities and Jeddah under the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission.

He further said that the staff of each wing has been assigned to perform duties in shifts to provide 24-hour facilities to the pilgrims.