Open Menu

Cotton To Be Cultivated In 613660 Acres Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Cotton to be cultivated in 613660 acres land

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A meeting of the District Cotton Management and Monitoring Committee here on Friday was held at the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken to increase the acreage of cotton cultivation and achieve better yields.

It was informed in the meeting that the district's cotton cultivation target had been set at 613,660 acres, out of which over 460,000 acres had been cultivated so far.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension, Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director of Agriculture Dr. Masood Salim Bhatta, Assistant Director of Agriculture Pest Warning and Quality Control Shahid Hussain, progressive farmers, and officers from the departments of Agriculture, Irrigation, Water Management, and other relevant departments, fertilizer dealers, and cotton seed dealers.

The deputy commissioner said that cotton was a cash crop and landowners and cultivators should play their role in improving the country's economy by cultivating the crop on a larger scale and achieving better yields.

He directed the field officers and staff of the Department of Agriculture Extension to guide landowners and cultivators in the field to increase the acreage of cotton cultivation, achieve better yields, and educate them about modern agricultural practices.

He said that awareness should be provided about the correct use of pesticides to protect the cotton crop from harmful insects and regular pest scouting should be carried out.

The deputy commissioner said that the supply of canal water should be ensured till the tail.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension, Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq briefed the meeting that measures were being taken to increase the acreage of cotton cultivation and achieve better yields as per the instructions of the Government of Punjab.

He said that the field staff of the Department of Agriculture Extension was active throughout the district and was encouraging landowners and cultivators to grow more cotton and is providing on-site information on field preparation, use of modern agricultural machinery, use of approved cotton seeds, fertilizers, sprays, and timely water supply to achieve better cotton yields.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Water Agriculture Guide Cotton From

Recent Stories

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

29 minutes ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

38 minutes ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

53 minutes ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

3 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

3 hours ago
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

16 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

16 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan