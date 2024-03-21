Countrywide Massive Crackdown Against Gas, Electricity Theft Ordered
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2024 | 02:24 PM
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi delegates this critical responsibility to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), forming specialized teams dedicated to combating electricity and gas theft.
ISLAMABAD: UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday ordered a comprehensive crackdown on electricity and gas theft nationwide, emphasizing the need for strict enforcement against offenders.
Naqvi delegated this critical responsibility to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), forming specialized teams dedicated to combating electricity and gas theft. He underscored the importance of taking legal action against individuals engaged in these illegal activities.
These directives were issued during a meeting chaired by Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad on Thursday, where FIA officials presented a comprehensive report on a recent boat accident in Greece. Additionally, it was highlighted that the government's vigorous measures against "Hundi" and "Hawala" transactions have bolstered the stability of the Pakistani rupee.
Naqvi also emphasized the necessity of prosecuting those involved in human trafficking, urging stringent measures against individuals conducting "Hundi" and "Hawala" businesses.
Furthermore, in a statement on social media platform X, the Interior Minister assured that the crackdown on electricity and gas theft would be impartial, with all culpable parties held accountable and subjected to legal action.
He reiterated that these proactive measures aim to curb the widespread theft of essential utilities, ensuring equitable access for all citizens while upholding the rule of law.
