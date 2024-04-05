Couple Electrocuted
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) A couple was electrocuted by water pump at home located Dunyapur bypass Friday morning.
Rescue official quoting eye witnesses as they heard hue and cry of the husband and wife inside their home.
When they rushed the house, they saw both of them had died due to electric shock.
The deceased identified as Saddique, 40, son of Ramazan and Sonia, 35, wife of Saddique, residents of Chah Khairay Walla.
As per initial information, the heirs refused to shift the bodies to Nishtar hospital.
