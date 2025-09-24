Court Acquits Man In Kidnapping-for-ransom Case
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Yasir Mahmood in a case pertaining to the kidnapping of a citizen for ransom
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Yasir Mahmood in a case pertaining to the kidnapping of a citizen for ransom.
Judge Irfan Haider announced the verdict after the complainant and witnesses retracted their earlier statements during the proceedings.
Mahmood, who appeared before the court, had been accused of abducting Imtiaz Ali and demanding Rs.500,000 for his release. The case was registered against him in 2023 at Ghalib Market Police Station.
Recent Stories
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR
DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments
CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues
Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations
Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison
Court acquits man in kidnapping-for-ransom case
Four development schemes worth Rs 13.176b approved
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on cops' requests35 minutes ago
-
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR35 minutes ago
-
DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments35 minutes ago
-
CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues35 minutes ago
-
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad1 hour ago
-
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations1 hour ago
-
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison1 hour ago
-
Court acquits man in kidnapping-for-ransom case9 seconds ago
-
BHC declares inclusion of Sardar Akhtar’s name in PNIL as illegal, orders his name removal from li ..12 seconds ago
-
PPP engaged in ‘flood politics’, alleges Azma Bokhari13 seconds ago
-
Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Academic Council meeting held15 seconds ago