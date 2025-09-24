Court acquits man in kidnapping-for-ransom case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Yasir Mahmood in a case pertaining to the kidnapping of a citizen for ransom

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Yasir Mahmood in a case pertaining to the kidnapping of a citizen for ransom.

Judge Irfan Haider announced the verdict after the complainant and witnesses retracted their earlier statements during the proceedings.

Mahmood, who appeared before the court, had been accused of abducting Imtiaz Ali and demanding Rs.500,000 for his release. The case was registered against him in 2023 at Ghalib Market Police Station.