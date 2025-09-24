Open Menu

Court Acquits Man In Kidnapping-for-ransom Case

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Yasir Mahmood in a case pertaining to the kidnapping of a citizen for ransom.

Judge Irfan Haider announced the verdict after the complainant and witnesses retracted their earlier statements during the proceedings.

Mahmood, who appeared before the court, had been accused of abducting Imtiaz Ali and demanding Rs.500,000 for his release. The case was registered against him in 2023 at Ghalib Market Police Station.

