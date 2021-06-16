UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Reference Against Zardari Till June 28

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on Thatha water supply scheme reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and other co-accused till June 28.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference connected with fake accounts scam filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court granted one-day exemption from the hearing to Asif Zadari, accused Abdul Ghani Majeed and Nadeem Bhutto on their lawyers' request.

At the outset of hearing, the court recorded the statement of witness Syed Nadeem Ahmed and made the documents produced by him as part of the case record.

After this, hearing of the case was adjourned till June 28.

