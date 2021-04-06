UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Awards Death Penalty, Life Term In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:43 PM

Court awards death penalty, life term in murder case

An additional district and Session Judge, Khalid Wazir on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a man and another to life imprisonment of 32-year in a murder case in Factory Area police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :An additional district and Session Judge, Khalid Wazir on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a man and another to life imprisonment of 32-year in a murder case in Factory Area police limits.

The official sources said that two years ago in 2019, accused Arif and Suleman had gunned down Hamza during a robbery.

Local police registered a case against both the accused and presented challans in the court for trial.

After completing arguments, the learned judge had awarded death sentence to Arif along with fine Rs.1,100,000 as compensation money while 32- yearimprisonment to Suleman.

The culprits were shifted to Sargodha Jail.

Related Topics

Murder Police Jail Fine Robbery Man Sargodha Money 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Bangladesh on 17 Ap ..

7 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Emir ..

22 minutes ago

Nine outlaws arrested in sargodha

9 minutes ago

New Zealand, Australia to open Covid-19 travel bub ..

9 minutes ago

Standard procedure restarted at Port Qasim to ensu ..

9 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan's capital city on red alert for COVID-1 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.