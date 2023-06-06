Court awards death sentence in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in the murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Mushtaq Ahmed Ojla announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The Court also imposed a Rs 500,000 fine on the accused, Walid Sheraz. According to the prosecution, the convict Walid had killed the victim Adnan Ali over a minor dispute with firing.

A case was registered against the convict at the RA Bazar Police Station in 2020.