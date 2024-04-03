Court Awards Death Sentence In Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded a death sentence to an accused in a murder case.
According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Aftab had killed the victim Sajid Hussain over a land dispute. After recording witnesses from both sides, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict.
A case was registered against the convict at the Murree Police Station in 2021.
