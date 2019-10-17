UrduPoint.com
Court Directs For Additional Facilities To Miftah Ismail As Per Jail Law

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:18 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday directed Adyala Jail administration to provide additional facilities to former finance minister Miftah Ismail in accordance of jail laws and also conduct his medical examination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday directed Adyala Jail administration to provide additional facilities to former finance minister Miftah Ismail in accordance of jail laws and also conduct his medical examination.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a petition seeking additional facilities for former finance minister who was in jail on judicial remand in liquefied natural gas (LNG) corruption investigation.

During the course of proceeding, Miftah's lawyer said his client had been suffering from cardiac disease and also submitted a medical report to the judge.

He further prayed the court to grant permission to the family of the accused to meet him.

He requested the judge to issue orders to jail officials to provide additional facilities including television set to his client in jail as he had been given better class.

To which, NAB prosecutor objected and said the only jail officials could answer on it.

Miftah's lawyer said additional facilities under the law should be given to his client and a day should be fixed for family meeting with him in jail.

