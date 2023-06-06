UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Against Shahbaz Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court here on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill in a case pertaining inciting people against the institutions.

Additional Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case against Shahbaz Gill.

During the course of proceeding, the court inquired about the attendance of the accused at which the lawyer said that appearance of Shahbaz Gill was not possible so far as his wife went through a surgery.

The lawyer also filed a request seeking one-time exemption from appearance to the accused.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Shahbaz Gill.

The court said that arrest warrants could be cancelled if the accused appear before the court or he was authorized to challenge the verdict.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till June 26.

