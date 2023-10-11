Open Menu

Court Sends Paragon Reference To LDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 11:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) An accountability court on Wednesday sent Paragon Housing Society reference to the Lahore Development Authority for further action.

Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman passed the orders on a report filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The Bureau had submitted that it did not found any evidence of corruption against former Federal minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Khawaja Salman Rafique. It stated that Paragon Housing had been approved by Aziz Bhatti Town administration whereas its approval from LDA was still outstanding. The bureau further submitted that it did not require any further action against Khawaja brothers in the matter but the LDA as a regulator should address the minor complaints. It requested the court to send the reference to LDA for further action.

