Court Starts Process To Declare Suleman Shehbaz As Proclaimed Offender

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:15 PM

Court starts process to declare Suleman Shehbaz as proclaimed offender

An accountability court has commenced process for declaring Suleman Shehbaz, son of Oppostion Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, as proclaimed offender in money laundering and assets beyond means case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court has commenced process for declaring Suleman Shehbaz, son of Oppostion Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, as proclaimed offender in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

In its written order of Monday's hearing, the court commenced the proceedings under Section 87 of Criminal Procedure Code after holding that the accused was evading court proceedings in the light of reports submitted by the process server and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for execution of his non-bailable arrest warrants.

The court ordered NAB authorities to issue proclamations for publication in this regard. The court further directed investigation officer for providing details of moveable and unmoveable properties of Suleman Shehbaz by the next date of hearing, Oct 13.

The court also put off the proclamation process against Nusrat Shehbaz and Rabia Imran, wife and daughter of Shehbaz Sharif after the defence counsel stated that both ladies would appear and join the trial proceedings.

More Stories From Pakistan

