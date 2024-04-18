Court Summons Witnesses In Arms & Liquor Case Against KP CM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday summoned witnesses in a case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, for possessing illegal arms and liquor.
Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha heard the case against the KP CM.
The defence counsel requested the court for the exemption of the presence of Ali Amin Gandapur during the proceedings, which was allowed.
Summoning the witnesses on next date of hearing, the court then adjourned the case till April 19.
