UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Testifies Witness In Fake Accounts References

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Court testifies witness in fake accounts references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday continued recording the statements of prosecution witnesses in Thatha Water Supply and Park Lane references against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) connected with fake accounts scam. NAB prosecutor Irfan Bola and witness Imran Mehmood appeared in the court. On this occasion, Asif Zardari and Abdul Ghani Majeed were granted one-day exemption from hearing.

Defense lawyer Arshad Tabriz conducted cross-examining with NAB witness Imran Mahmood after this the court adjourned the hearing till December 2.

During the hearing of Park Lane reference, NAB prosecutor Wasim Javed and defense lawyer Arshad Tabriz appeared before the court.

The arrested accused were brought to the court from jail. The court granted one-day exemption to Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Salman Younis. After this, the court adjourned hearing of Park Lane reference case till December 3.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Water Faryal Talpur Jail Tabriz December From Court

Recent Stories

Emirates delivers on customer promise to complete ..

1 minute ago

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

14 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

17 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbal’ ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights launches 1099 Helpline Ap ..

6 minutes ago

Champions League winner Lewandowski named on short ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.