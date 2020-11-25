Court testifies witness in fake accounts references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday continued recording the statements of prosecution witnesses in Thatha Water Supply and Park Lane references against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) connected with fake accounts scam. NAB prosecutor Irfan Bola and witness Imran Mehmood appeared in the court. On this occasion, Asif Zardari and Abdul Ghani Majeed were granted one-day exemption from hearing.

Defense lawyer Arshad Tabriz conducted cross-examining with NAB witness Imran Mahmood after this the court adjourned the hearing till December 2.

During the hearing of Park Lane reference, NAB prosecutor Wasim Javed and defense lawyer Arshad Tabriz appeared before the court.

The arrested accused were brought to the court from jail. The court granted one-day exemption to Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Salman Younis. After this, the court adjourned hearing of Park Lane reference case till December 3.