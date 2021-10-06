UrduPoint.com

COVID-19: 465 New Cases Reported In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Wednesday that during last 24 hours, 465 new cases have been reported from Punjab out of which 221 from Lahore.

In a press statement, he elaborated that 41 cases had been reported in Multan, 27 in Sargodha, 24 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Mianwali, 20 in Faisalabad, 19 in Kasur, 13 in Dera Ghazi Khan,12 in Rahim Yar Khan, each 7 in Layyah and Gujrat, 6 in Bahawalpur, 5 in Sahiwal and Sialkot, respectively 4 cases were reported in Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala Mandi Bahauddin and Jhang whereas 3 cases reported in Lodhran.

The secretary said that in recent 24 hours, 14 deaths including 6 in Lahore reported from Punjab which has total corona-related death toll of 12,721. He added that so far the total number of cases had reached 434,153 besides, 406,406 patients had fully recovered in Punjab, bringing the total number of active cases to 15,026 till date.

P&SHD Secretary said that were currently a total of 636 vaccination centers in operation and during last 24 hours, a total of 703,421 people across Punjab had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, bringing the total number of vaccines administered across the province to 49,714,049 so far, including 49,683 vaccines in the last 24 hours in Lahore. A total of 6,349,782 had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

During the last 24 hours, 18,732 tests have been conducted making a total of 7,475,064 tests, he added.

On Tuesday positivity rate of COVID-19 was recorded at 2.5 percent in all cities across the province, while the Lahore recorded a positive rate of 4.1 percent, 2.0 percent in Rawalpindi, 2.5 percent in Faisalabad, 3.2 percent in Multan and 2.5 percent in Faisalabad 3.2 in Multan and 2.6 percent in Gujranwala.

