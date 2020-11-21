COVID-19 claims 15 more lives in Punjab on Saturday, 564 new cases reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 15 more lives on Saturday and 564 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the number of cases in the province reached 113,457 while a total number of deaths was recorded 2,826.

The P&SHD confirmed that 221 new cases were reported in Lahore, three in Kasur, three in Nankana Sahib, 95 in Rawalpindi, one in Attock, one in Chakwal, five in Jehlum,10 in Gujranwala, four in Mandi Bahauddin, six in Sialkot, one in Narowal, four in Gujrat,10 in Faisalabad, 11 in Toba Tek Singh, 55 in Multan, one in Vehari,13 in Khanewal, four in Dera Ghazi Khan, three in Lodharan, two in Chineot, 26 in Sargodha, four in Mianwali, four in Khoshab, two in Jhang, 40 in Bahawalpur, three in Bhakkar, seven in Layyah,one in Rahimyar Khan, two in Muzaffargarh, two in Rajanpur, four in Sahiwal, five in Okara, one in Pakpatan and 10 new cases had been reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,835,788 tests so far while 97,928 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and covertheir faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a dayto protect themselves from COVID-19.