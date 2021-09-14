COVID-19 claims 78 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that as many as 2,580 positive cases were reported in the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2021) Pakistan reported 78 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre statistics, the death toll raised to 26,865.

The data showed that 47,419 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity ratio remained five point four four per cent.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the positive cases of COVID-19 are gradually coming down in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he was confident that the situation will further improve in the next fifteen days and reduce the existing pressure on the hospitals.

He however warned that the threat is not over.

The Minister for Planning said tougher restrictions were imposed in twenty four districts earlier this month to curb the spread of the virus.

He expressed satisfaction that the situation has now improved in eighteen districts.

He said that the high degree of restrictions will stay in place in the remaining six districts till 22nd of this month. These include Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujarat and Bannu.

The Minister for Planning said that educational institutions are being reopened from Thursday in a staggered manner. Intercity transport is being allowed with fifty percent occupancy. Outdoor dining will now be allowed in these districts by twelve midnight but indoor dining will remain closed.

The Minister for Planning said that amusement parks are being opened for fully vaccinated people. He said outdoor gathering of four hundred people is being allowed.

Asad Umar urged the people to get themselves vaccinated against the disease. He said those not getting the vaccine jab will have to face restrictions such as on their air travel and visit to different places such shopping malls, guest houses, hotels from 30th September.