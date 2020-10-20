COVID-19 claims four more lives, infects 214 others

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that four more patients of coronavirus died rising the death toll to 2,587 and 214 new cases emerged when 7487 samples were tested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that four more patients of coronavirus died rising the death toll to 2,587 and 214 new cases emerged when 7487 samples were tested.

In a statement issued here from CM House, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 7487 tests were conducted against which 214 new cases of coronavirus emerged rising the tally to 214 that constituted 2.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,547,731 samples have been tested which detected 142,348 cases all over Sindh, of them 95 percent or 135,494 have recovered, including 198 overnight.

Murad Ali said that currently 4267 patients were under treatment, of them 4003 were in home isolation, five at Isolation Centers and 259 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 164 patients was stated to be critical, including 23 shifted to ventilators.

According to Syed Murad out of 214 new cases, 120 have been detected from Karachi. They include 47 South, 37 East, 18 Central, 12 Malir, five Korangi and one West. Ghotki has 11 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan eight, Naushehroferoze seven, Hyderabad six, Jamshoro and Shikarpur four each, Umerkot three, Jacobabad two, kambar, Khairpur, Sujawal, Sukkur and Dadu one each.

The chief minister advised people of the province to follow SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus.