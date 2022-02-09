UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Increases Risk Of Heart Conditions Up To A Year Later: Study

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :People who have had COVID-19 are at increased risk of developing cardiovascular complications within the first month to a year after infection, according to a study conducted in the US.

The study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, found that such complications include disruptive heart rhythms, inflammation of the heart, blood clots, stroke, coronary artery disease, heart attack, heart failure or even death.

The researchers noted that these problems occur even among previously healthy individuals and those who have had mild COVID-19 infections, Medical Daily reported.

"What we are seeing is not good. COVID-19 can lead to serious cardiovascular complications and death," said senior study author Ziyad Al-Aly, an assistant professor at Washington University in the US.

"The heart does not regenerate or easily mend after heart damage.

These are diseases that will affect people for a lifetime, Al-Aly said.

The researchers noted that COVID-19 infections have, thus far, contributed to 15 million new cases of heart disease worldwide.

"This is quite significant. For anyone who has had an infection, it is essential that heart health be an integral part of post-acute COVID care," Al-Aly said.

Cardiovascular disease -- an umbrella term that refers to various heart conditions, thrombosis and stroke -- is the leading cause of death in the US and the world, the researchers said.

"For people who were clearly at risk for a heart condition before becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2, the findings suggest that COVID-19 may amplify the risk," said Al-Aly.

"But most remarkably, people who have never had any heart problems and were considered low risk are also developing heart problems after COVID-19," he added.

