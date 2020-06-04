UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach To 80,463 Across Country

Thu 04th June 2020

COVID-19 positive cases reach to 80,463 across country

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 80,463 with 4,131 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Wednesday

Sharing the data, he said that total 1,688 deaths had been reported from the disease with 67 reported during last 24 hours.

Sharing the data, he said that total 1,688 deaths had been reported from the disease with 67 reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 28,923 patients had been recovered. He added total 595,344 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 17,370 tests were conducted.

He said 31,086 cases were reported from Sindh, 29,489 from Punjab, 10,897 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,188 from Islamabad, 779 from Gilgit Baltistan, 4,740 from Balochistan and 284 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 15,022 active cases were reported from Sindh, 21,450 from Punjab, 7,322 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,755 from Islamabad, 238 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,958 from Balochistan and 107 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 526 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 570 from Punjab, 490 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 34 from Islamabad, 12 from Gilgit Baltistan, 49 from Balochistan and seven death were reported from AJK.

He said that 15,538 patients had recovered in Sindh, 7,469 in Punjab, 3,085 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 399 in Islamabad, 529 Gilgit Baltistan, 1,733 in Balochistan and 170 in AJK.

