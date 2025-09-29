CPO Reviews Foolproof Security Arrangements Ahead Of CM Visit
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 12:10 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar inspected the security arrangements at Boharanwali Ground in connection with the forthcoming visit of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz and directed the police officers to ensure strict compliance with foolproof measures and security SOPs.
SSP Operations Madam Bushra Jameel, SSP Investigation Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, CTO Faisalabad Nasir Javed, town SPs, DSPs and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.
During visit to Bohranwali ground, the CPO thoroughly checked the security duty points established around the ground and reviewed the deployment of security personnel.
He gave a detailed briefing to the officers on duty regarding security checks and instructed them to remain fully alert and vigilant. All SOPs and security guidelines must be implemented without any negligence, he added.
He also directed the SDPOs to personally and regularly inspect the duty points to ensure smooth coordination and proper execution of security plans.
He said that every available resource would be utilized to ensure foolproof security for the high-profile visit.
The effective security arrangements are a top priority of the police and safety of citizens and dignitaries would be ensured at all costs during CM visit in Faisalabad, he added.
Recent Stories
UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence
Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show
UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa
Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 2025
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China
Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition
UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award
India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakistan in final clash
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting
Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO reviews foolproof security arrangements ahead of CM visit3 minutes ago
-
Smog season to be harsher this year, warns environmental expert23 minutes ago
-
Special Assistant congratulates provincial minister for new ministries1 hour ago
-
Two killed, 1 injured in firing in Mardan1 hour ago
-
Chinese ambassador attends disaster relief supplies' handover ceremony1 hour ago
-
Two motorcyclists killed in Ghotki road accident1 hour ago
-
Two drown at Karachi’s Hawke’s Bay1 hour ago
-
Two brothers shot dead over family dispute in Mardan2 hours ago
-
Shafqat Shah condoles passing of senior Journalist Imtiaz Mir2 hours ago
-
Gilani expresses confidence in bright future of Pakistan’s rice industry2 hours ago
-
Two suspects injured in police encounter in Charsadda2 hours ago
-
CM to launch green buses and mega development projects on Monday: Rana Sanaullah2 hours ago