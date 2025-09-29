CPO reviews foolproof security arrangements ahead of CM visit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar inspected the security arrangements at Boharanwali Ground in connection with the forthcoming visit of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz and directed the police officers to ensure strict compliance with foolproof measures and security SOPs.

SSP Operations Madam Bushra Jameel, SSP Investigation Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, CTO Faisalabad Nasir Javed, town SPs, DSPs and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

During visit to Bohranwali ground, the CPO thoroughly checked the security duty points established around the ground and reviewed the deployment of security personnel.

He gave a detailed briefing to the officers on duty regarding security checks and instructed them to remain fully alert and vigilant. All SOPs and security guidelines must be implemented without any negligence, he added.

He also directed the SDPOs to personally and regularly inspect the duty points to ensure smooth coordination and proper execution of security plans.

He said that every available resource would be utilized to ensure foolproof security for the high-profile visit.

The effective security arrangements are a top priority of the police and safety of citizens and dignitaries would be ensured at all costs during CM visit in Faisalabad, he added.