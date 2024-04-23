Open Menu

CPPA Seeks Rs 2.94 Per Unit Increase In Tariff For March

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

CPPA seeks Rs 2.94 per unit increase in tariff for March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 2.94 per unit increase in power tariff for March under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

In a petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on behalf of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs), the CPPA-G maintained the actual cost of electricity remained Rs 9.38 per unit against reference fuel charges of Rs 6.

44 per unit for the month of March.

A total of 8,023 GWh electricity worth Rs 66,680 million was generated during the said period while net 7,756 GWh worth Rs 72,764 million was delivered to DISCOs.

The share of hydel generation stood at 27.63 per cent, coal 10.74 per cent, furnace oil zero per cent, gas 9.91 per cent, RLNG 20.67 per cent, nuclear 25.79 per cent, wind 2.25 per cent and solar 1.37 per cent.

The power regulator will hold public hearing on April 26.

