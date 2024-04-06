Crackdown Against Gas Pilferers Underway
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Regional Manager Binyamin Shahid said that illegal gas connections had been cut off and action against those involved in gas theft continued.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with officials of the SNGPL Regional office here on Saturday. The meeting was told that a network of gas thieves had been caught in Shahpur Housing Society.
He instructed the officers to expedite action against gas thieves in the region.
He asked the public to immediately report any gas theft at 1199, office numbers 048-3224401, 048-3224402, and 048-3221248.
He stated that operational phases had been completed during the gas schedule to ensure uniform gas supply, benefiting approximately 4000 consumers.
Work on an additional 6 operational phases is ongoing for gas consumers to address the issue of low pressure, he added.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM takes notice of rape9 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of acid attack9 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits District Jail, inspect facilities9 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 performance reviewed9 minutes ago
-
Over 20m pilgrims flock to Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah in Ramadan9 minutes ago
-
BJP regime continues to usurp all rights including religious freedom in IIOJK: APHC19 minutes ago
-
Weapon dealer held with illegal weapons19 minutes ago
-
Government taking steps to strengthen national economy: Attaullah Tarar19 minutes ago
-
Milk shop owner fined for selling adulterated milk19 minutes ago
-
Govt to build 300 grounds, sports complexes: Maryam Nawaz19 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister25 minutes ago
-
Broader collaborations among public, int’l organizations key to achieve health rights: Speakers49 minutes ago