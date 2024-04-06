Open Menu

Crackdown Against Gas Pilferers Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Regional Manager Binyamin Shahid said that illegal gas connections had been cut off and action against those involved in gas theft continued.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with officials of the SNGPL Regional office here on Saturday. The meeting was told that a network of gas thieves had been caught in Shahpur Housing Society.

He instructed the officers to expedite action against gas thieves in the region.

He asked the public to immediately report any gas theft at 1199, office numbers 048-3224401, 048-3224402, and 048-3221248.

He stated that operational phases had been completed during the gas schedule to ensure uniform gas supply, benefiting approximately 4000 consumers.

Work on an additional 6 operational phases is ongoing for gas consumers to address the issue of low pressure, he added.

