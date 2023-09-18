Open Menu

Crackdown Against Gas, Power Pilfereres Intensified In Hafizabad

Published September 18, 2023

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :District Administration of Hafizabad on Monday launched a crackdown against gas and power thieves with the assistance of police and GEPCO.

According to the District Administration Office, police have registered 250 cases and arrested 15 electricity pilferers and 115 connections of electricity pilferers were disconnected during the ongoing campaign against electricity thieves in the district Hafizabad.

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Umar Farooq Warraich said that Rs 8,500,000 fine has also been imposed on electricity thieves so far.

In charge, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Hafizabad Muhammad Adeel Ashraf said that on the directions of General Manager Gujranwala Imran Altaf, offices of SNGP remained open on Sunday to address the problems of consumers.

He further said that the grievances of consumers were being resolved on a priority basis, and special teams of SNGP were taking action against gas pilferers on a daily basis.

