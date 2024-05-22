Crackdown On Encroachments, Illegal Housing Schemes Underway
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A vigorous crackdown on encroachments, illegal commercialisation and establishing housing schemes is underway under the aegis of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).
The enforcement teams, constituted by the authority, are taking legal action against violators in the district.
According to Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa here on Wednesday, the enforcement team, during checking of legal status of the housing schemes, sealed the office of the Grand City located on the lands of Chak No 3-JB. Another housing scheme Model City on Dijkot Road was also sealed. The illegal structures at both the schemes were demolished.
Meanwhile, anti-encroachment teams sealed two plots, 211 and 214, which were being used for commercial purposes illegally in Manawala area. The challans against owners of the plots were forwarded to the court.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM pays tribute to Kashmiri martyred leaders on death anniversary34 seconds ago
-
Third edition of EconFest from May 25th in Islamabad37 seconds ago
-
FESCO imposes Rs.854m fine on 8,251 electricity thieves in 256 days47 seconds ago
-
600-kg dead chicken seized, 2 arrested10 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs installation of additional EV charging stations in Islamabad10 minutes ago
-
8 thieves arrested; stolen bikes recovered in Tank10 minutes ago
-
Wasa to complete de-silting before monsoon: MD11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits BISE11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz in Tehran on daylong condolatory visit11 minutes ago
-
PESCO announces action against illegal constructions near high power transmission lines20 minutes ago
-
Campaign launched in Sargodha to operationalise all water filtration plants20 minutes ago
-
Turkish Consul General calls on Sindh Culture Minister20 minutes ago