Open Menu

Crackdown On Encroachments, Illegal Housing Schemes Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Crackdown on encroachments, illegal housing schemes underway

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A vigorous crackdown on encroachments, illegal commercialisation and establishing housing schemes is underway under the aegis of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

The enforcement teams, constituted by the authority, are taking legal action against violators in the district.

According to Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa here on Wednesday, the enforcement team, during checking of legal status of the housing schemes, sealed the office of the Grand City located on the lands of Chak No 3-JB. Another housing scheme Model City on Dijkot Road was also sealed. The illegal structures at both the schemes were demolished.

Meanwhile, anti-encroachment teams sealed two plots, 211 and 214, which were being used for commercial purposes illegally in Manawala area. The challans against owners of the plots were forwarded to the court.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Court Housing

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

55 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4

59 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance i ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..

1 hour ago
 Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming ..

Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..

1 hour ago
 Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in ..

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

2 hours ago
  T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

4 hours ago
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan