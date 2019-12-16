Crackdown on kite flying continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Police in a crackdown against kite seller and flyers on Sunday arrested one kite seller and 30 kite flyers.

According to police sources here, 31 cases were registered against the accused in the respective police stations.

Sixteen kite flyers were arrested from Cantt division, four from Model Town division, eight from city division, one from Iqbal Town and one from Sadar division, sources added.

Sources said police had recovered more than 50 kites, 26 string-rolls.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Rai Babar Saeed directed the police officers to ensure the implementation on ban on kite flying in their respective areas.

He said that no leniency should be shown towards kite flyers. He urged the people to refrain themselves for indulging in this activity.