Anti-smog awareness walk held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Environment Protection Agency and district administration jointly organized an anti-smog awareness

walk from Kalma Chowk to Liberty Chowk, Gulberg, here on Saturday.

Commissioner Marryam Khan led the walk, formally launching this year’s public awareness

campaign against smog.

A large number of citizens participated in the activity, including the deputy commissioner , DIG

Operations Lahore, CTO Lahore, students, civil society representatives, and officials from

the Environment Department, Rescue 1122, and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL).

Talking to the media, Commissioner Marryam Khan said that this is the beginning of the annual anti-smog awareness campaign, under which information will be widely disseminated through media and public

outreach. She added that targeted awareness activities are being held in smog-prone areas

of the city to sensitize citizens.

The commissioner stressed that strict action would be taken against smoke-emitting and unfit vehicles.

She announced that from October 15, the Environment Department would impound loader vehicles operating without valid fitness certificates. She further stated that the entry of uncovered trolleys carrying sand, soil, and construction material into the city has been completely banned. Traffic choke points, she said, are being identified to introduce interventions that will improve vehicular flow and reduce emissions.

Marryam Khan informed that all pyrolysis plants in Lahore division have been dismantled, while complete e-mapping of brick kilns and industries has been completed. She said that all 556 brick kilns in the division have been converted to zig-zag technology, and any kiln found violating government guidelines will be demolished. She directed that all industrial units must install pollution control mechanisms in line with government standards. She warned that there would be zero tolerance on smog-related violations, and Assistant Commissioners would be held accountable for black smoke emissions from kilns in their respective areas.