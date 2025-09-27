Anti-smog Awareness Walk Held
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Environment Protection Agency and district administration jointly organized an anti-smog awareness
walk from Kalma Chowk to Liberty Chowk, Gulberg, here on Saturday.
Commissioner Marryam Khan led the walk, formally launching this year’s public awareness
campaign against smog.
A large number of citizens participated in the activity, including the deputy commissioner , DIG
Operations Lahore, CTO Lahore, students, civil society representatives, and officials from
the Environment Department, Rescue 1122, and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL).
Talking to the media, Commissioner Marryam Khan said that this is the beginning of the annual anti-smog awareness campaign, under which information will be widely disseminated through media and public
outreach. She added that targeted awareness activities are being held in smog-prone areas
of the city to sensitize citizens.
The commissioner stressed that strict action would be taken against smoke-emitting and unfit vehicles.
She announced that from October 15, the Environment Department would impound loader vehicles operating without valid fitness certificates. She further stated that the entry of uncovered trolleys carrying sand, soil, and construction material into the city has been completely banned. Traffic choke points, she said, are being identified to introduce interventions that will improve vehicular flow and reduce emissions.
Marryam Khan informed that all pyrolysis plants in Lahore division have been dismantled, while complete e-mapping of brick kilns and industries has been completed. She said that all 556 brick kilns in the division have been converted to zig-zag technology, and any kiln found violating government guidelines will be demolished. She directed that all industrial units must install pollution control mechanisms in line with government standards. She warned that there would be zero tolerance on smog-related violations, and Assistant Commissioners would be held accountable for black smoke emissions from kilns in their respective areas.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO
UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion
World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected BAP leadership, praises transparent intra-party elections6 minutes ago
-
Punjab to beat smog with modern forecasting technology : senior minister6 minutes ago
-
Anti-smog awareness walk held6 minutes ago
-
Diplomacy reaches historic peak,world acknowledges Pak stance: Talal Chaudhary16 minutes ago
-
Engr Amir Muqam terms PTI rally completely flopped16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in firing in Mardan16 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed, policeman injured in exchange of fire in Swabi16 minutes ago
-
Kotli DHQ Hospital gets dialysis center & gym26 minutes ago
-
Traders backbone of economy, says Sheikh Aftab36 minutes ago
-
Tourism vital for economic development, employment : CM36 minutes ago
-
ACE begins probe over HMC's advertising boards on Autobahn road46 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hails security forces for eliminating 17 terrorists in Lakki Marwat1 hour ago