Diplomacy Reaches Historic Peak,world Acknowledges Pak Stance: Talal Chaudhary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 10:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Interior State Minister Senator Talal Chaudhary on Saturday said that Pakistan’s diplomacy
had reached its historic peak for the first time due to joint vision and strenuous efforts of
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marsha Asim Munir.
Addressing a press conference, he said that global powers, including the United States, Gulf States
and Arab world, are now recognizing Pakistan’s position while the recent defence agreement
with Saudi Arabia would soon bring tangible benefits for people of Pakistan.
“This is a crucial moment in the history as Pakistan’s voice is being heard and respected
at international stage”, he added.
Highlighting diplomatic successes, he cautioned that the internal front was still dominated
by the fight against terrorism which continued to prolong due to the incomplete implementation
of the National Action Plan.
He criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and said that despite receiving Rs 600 billion for counter terrorism measures, the province has failed to modernize the Counter Terrorism Department, complete Safe City project or adequately equip security forces.
“In Tirah Valley, the militants are using women and children as human shields and deploying modern
drones to attack Pak forces.
Such elements can only be dealt with force as writ of the state cannot be compromised under any circumstances”, he added.
Referring to recent operations, he mentioned that 17 militants were killed in Karak as a result of coordinated efforts between Federal and provincial forces.
However, he stressed that this is not just the federal government’s responsibility rather provincial administration must also play their role. The rallies and political statements cannot substitute for action; he said and added that anyone helping the terrorists would be treated as their accomplice.
The state minister paid tribute to the sacrifices of officers like Major Adnan Shaheed who laid down their lives to save their colleagues and said taking a firm stand against terrorism is the foremost duty of leadership.
He assured that the government is committed to provide healthcare, education and transportation facilities to the public. He said stability in the economy and tangible relief for the masses would be visible soon, he added.
He said that alignment of national development and defence strength will further reinforce Pakistan’s global standing.
