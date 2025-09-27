Open Menu

Engr Amir Muqam Terms PTI Rally Completely Flopped

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Engr Amir Muqam terms PTI rally completely flopped

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam here Saturday declared PTI's rally a completely flopped.

He said after the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, even PTI's own workers boycotted the rally.

In a statement here, he said just like their humiliating failure in the movement for the founder's release, they have also failed to hold a successful rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amir Muqam said, it was said earlier that PTI will now only give dates, but will no longer be able to run a movement.

Like India's "Operation Sindoor," PTI’s "Operation Fasaad (Chaos)" has also turned to ashes.

Engr Amir Muqam said PTI leaders are more focused on their struggle for power rather than the release of their founder.

"Those who forgot the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the floods have now wasted billions on a failed rally.

Just like their government, PTI's rallies will also remain unsuccessful."

He said the public, through their unity, has buried the mindset of chaos and anti-state sentiment.

He said all conspiracies of the enemies of Pakistan and the youth have failed due to the successes of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, both domestically and internationally.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is under the grip of terrorism, and instead of fulfilling its responsibility of maintaining law and order, PTI’s provincial government is busy playing rally games."

He claimed that the insensitive PTI government has no concern for the safety of people's lives and property, nor any regard for the brave sons who were martyred fighting terrorists.

That’s why the people of the entire province showed no interest in PTI’s rally, he added.

Recent Stories

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

1 hour ago
 UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathl ..

UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt

2 hours ago
 6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference ki ..

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Korean government vows to restore network after da ..

Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..

4 hours ago
 Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$4 ..

Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion

4 hours ago
 World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centr ..

World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..

4 hours ago
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA ..

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

5 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

5 hours ago
 Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

5 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan