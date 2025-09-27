Engr Amir Muqam Terms PTI Rally Completely Flopped
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 10:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam here Saturday declared PTI's rally a completely flopped.
He said after the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, even PTI's own workers boycotted the rally.
In a statement here, he said just like their humiliating failure in the movement for the founder's release, they have also failed to hold a successful rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Amir Muqam said, it was said earlier that PTI will now only give dates, but will no longer be able to run a movement.
Like India's "Operation Sindoor," PTI’s "Operation Fasaad (Chaos)" has also turned to ashes.
Engr Amir Muqam said PTI leaders are more focused on their struggle for power rather than the release of their founder.
"Those who forgot the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the floods have now wasted billions on a failed rally.
Just like their government, PTI's rallies will also remain unsuccessful."
He said the public, through their unity, has buried the mindset of chaos and anti-state sentiment.
He said all conspiracies of the enemies of Pakistan and the youth have failed due to the successes of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, both domestically and internationally.
"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is under the grip of terrorism, and instead of fulfilling its responsibility of maintaining law and order, PTI’s provincial government is busy playing rally games."
He claimed that the insensitive PTI government has no concern for the safety of people's lives and property, nor any regard for the brave sons who were martyred fighting terrorists.
That’s why the people of the entire province showed no interest in PTI’s rally, he added.
