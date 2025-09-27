Punjab To Beat Smog With Modern Forecasting Technology : Senior Minister
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s first-ever
modern air quality forecasting system has been developed in Punjab. Equipped with the latest
technology, the system will predict weather conditions and air pollution across the province,
while weekly reports will be issued for public awareness.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a statement, said that the forecasting system
has been designed on international models such as Windy and Euro, integrating the global air index
with local needs.
She noted that the initiative combines real-time monitoring with advanced scientific models and will play a key role in reducing pollution in major urban centers like Lahore and Faisalabad.
She informed that 41 state-of-the-art air quality monitoring stations have already been installed across Punjab, with the number set to reach 100 in the coming months. These stations will continuously monitor levels of air pollution, weather patterns, and urban air quality.
The senior ninister said that the modern system will not only provide timely information on pollution levels but will also guide citizens about health precautions and protective measures.
“Thanks to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, this system will enable research-based policy making and strengthen Punjab’s scientific capacity to combat environmental challenges,” she added.
Marriyum Aurangzeb added that the initiative forms part of the government’s comprehensive strategy to eliminate smog. Alongside, a strict crackdown is underway against the burning of crop residues, while measures are being taken to regulate vehicular emissions and industrial fumes. She stressed that citizens also have a responsibility to play their role in controlling environmental pollution, urging people to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during smog season. Special caution, she said, must be observed by children, elderly persons, and patients with respiratory conditions.
She appreciated Secretary Environment Saulat Saeed, DG Environment Imran Hamid Sheikh, and the EPA team for preparing this modern forecasting model on scientific lines.
